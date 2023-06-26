CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar Teaser Most-watched Clip In 24 Hours
1-MIN READ

Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar Teaser Most-watched Clip In 24 Hours

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 12:44 IST

Hyderabad, India

Bholaa Shankar is scheduled to release on August 11.

Within 24 hours of its release, the Bholaa Shankar teaser garnered 14 million views on YouTube.

The teaser for Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Bholaa Shankar was unveiled on Saturday, creating a massive frenzy among fans. The teaser showcased the actor in a stylish avatar. Within 24 hours of its release, the teaser set a new record as the most-watched teaser in Chiranjeevi’s career, accumulating 14 million views on YouTube. Additionally, it is currently trending at the top position on YouTube. The film is scheduled for a grand release on August 11 and the makers are planning to release the second single soon.

The teaser of Bholaa Shankar starts with a gripping voiceover stating that 33 people have been brutally killed by a single individual, and the Kolkata Police are on a mission to find the murderer. It then showcases Chiranjeevi’s charismatic presence and mega aura in his introduction sequence where he exudes style and prepares to take on the goons in their stronghold. The teaser sets an intense and action-packed tone for the film.

AK Entertainments also tweeted on Saturday, “Presenting Mega @KChiruTweets as #BholaaShankar in @MeherRamesh ‘s Stylish Mass presentation #BholaaShankarTeaser out now - https://youtu.be/V9wgzIn-VNE …#BholaaShankarOnAug11."

Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar features Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The movie, described as a “mega massive action entertainer", is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. The music for the film has been composed by Mahati Swara Sagar and the editing has been handled by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is behind the production, with Tamannaah portraying the female lead and Keerthy Suresh playing Chiranjeevi’s sister. The actor Sushanth has been cast in a lover boy role. Other actors who will feature in the film include Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu and Rashmi Gautam. Bholaa Shankar is nearing completion and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

