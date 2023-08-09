Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar's Pre-release Business To Touch Rs 90 Crore Mark: Reports

Bholaa Shankar, the much-awaited movie starring actor Chiranjeevi, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. The film is currently creating a huge buzz through continuous promotions, leading to positive anticipation among fans. Meanwhile, the makers organised the pre-release event of the movie on Sunday at the Shilpkala venue in Hyderabad. Today, let’s take a look at the pre-release business of the movie.

According to reports, director Meher Ramesh’s upcoming film Bholaa Shankar’s advance bookings in the USA have surprised everyone by starting on a strong note. The makers are taking the theatrical business methodically, with some territories seeing their independent releases while others have been sold to other parties.

The internal business is estimated at Rs 13 crore. Andhra’s business is at Rs 37 crore and Nizam region’s at Rs 25 crore, making the total Andhra Pradesh business at Rs 50 crore. Additionally, the ROI+ overseas business is expected to reach around Rs 15 crore, resulting in a total pre-release business of Rs 90 crore, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the recently released trailer for Bholaa Shankar, presented by actor Ram Charan on social media, received huge appreciation from the audience. The film is touted as a mix of comedy, action and drama. Within the first few days of the trailer release, it has garnered over 17 million views on YouTube, which is very overwhelming for the entire cast and crew. Fans are excited to see their favourite hero from the 1990s back in action, and the movie is predicted to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Earlier, the makers also released two songs from the film, Jam Jam Jajjanaka and Milky Beauty, which have also received immense appreciation from the viewers.

Talking about the movie, Bholaa Shankar is the remake of the 2015 Tamil action film Vedalam, starring Ajith Kumar. The movie was directed by Siva and also featured Shruti Hassan and Lakshmi Menon, Ashwin Kakumanu, Rahul Dev, Thambi Ramaiah, Kabir Duhan Singh and Soori in the pivotal roles.

Bhola Shankar also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in the lead roles, along with Tarun Arora, Murali Sharma, Sayaji Shinde, Sreemukhi and P Ravi Shankar in the supporting roles. The film is produced by Anil Sunkara and KS Rama Rao under the banner of AK Entertainment and Creative Commercials.