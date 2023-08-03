Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar's Pre-release Event On August 6: Reports

Chiranjeevi, one of the most successful and influential actors with a career spanning over four decades, will be seen in the upcoming film Bholaa Shankar, set to release in theatres on August 11. The film has already generated immense excitement among fans, and reportedly, the makers are planning to host a pre-release event on Sunday, August 6, either at the Shilpkala venue in Hyderabad or in Vijaywada. However, no official information regarding the event has been released by the makers yet.

The recently releases trailer, presented by superstar Ram Charan on social media, received tremendous love from the audience. It promises an entertaining ride with a mix of comedy, action and drama. Within just six days, the trailer has garnered over 16 million, which is overwhelming for the entire cast and crew. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the 90s hero back in action, and the film is expected to be a blockbuster on the silver screen. Check out the Bholaa Shankar trailer here:

The pre-released poster and updates also received a warm response from the audience. The glimpse titled “Streak of Shankar," released in February, went viral in no time. The poster showcased Chiranjeevi holding a damaruka in his hand with the song Jai Bhola Bhola Shankar in the background, garnering unconditional love from his fans.

Bholaa Shankar, Meher Ramesh’s upcoming Telugu action film, stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. It is a remake of the 2015 Tamil action film Vedalam. The movie also features Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Shawar Ali, Tarun Arora and other actors in supporting roles.

Meher Ramesh has also handled the screenplay, with the script written by Siva and Adi Narayana. The film is produced by AK Entertainment and Creative Commercials.