Chiranjeevi To Be Chief Guest At Pre-Release Event Of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro

Power star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film, Bro: The Avatar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28. There has been a lot of buzz around the film and fans are eagerly awaiting its release in theatres. Even though there has been a lack of promotion for the film, the makers have now planned a pre-release event for the highly anticipated project. Now, there is news that the pre-release event will be joined by renowned names from the Telugu film industry.

According to reports, the makers have planned a pre-release event for Bro, which will be joined by actor Chiranjeevi. Reportedly, he has been invited as the chief guest for the event, which will be held at the Shilpakala Vedika Auditorium in Hyderabad. The event is expected to be held on July 25, i.e., three days before the film’s release. It has been reported that Chiranjeevi is coming in to give full support to his family and will promote the film fully. The event is expected to have a lot of special moments for the fans of Pawan Kalyan as well.

Bro is a remake of the hit Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. The Tamil version of the film starred Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah in the lead roles. The Telugu version, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is directed by Samuthirakani himself and is written by Trivkram. Apart from that, the project also has Ketika Sharma in a prominent role and will star opposite Sai Dharam Tej. The film also has Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani and Raja Chembolu in supporting roles.

Recently, the makers also released a teaser for the film. Bro: The Avatar is touted to be a family drama with elements of fantasy and spirituality. The teaser had Pawan Kalyan’s iconic style and charisma, and he captured the audience with his vintage charm. While Sai Dharam Tej was seen for a few moments in the teaser, Pawan Kalyan’s character dominated it.