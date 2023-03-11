Megastar Chiranjeevi has no intention of slowing down. In his career, he has done back-to-back films. Currently, he is filming for his upcoming project Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. In the film, Keerthy Suresh plays his sister and Tamannaah Bhatia his partner. There’s another good news for all of his fans. Chiranjeevi will be reportedly collaborating with his elder daughter Sushmita Konidela for his next film. Sushmita is an acclaimed costume designer and has turned into a film producer recently. Her first feature film was Sridevi Shoban Babu. The movie couldn’t create much buzz among moviegoers.

Sushmita Konidela is still putting in the effort and trying to work her way to the top as a producer. Chiranjeevi has promised her daughter that he will make a film under her banner soon. Chiranjeevi is supposedly looking for a script. Rumour has it that a relatively young director will make this film on a low budget, with Chiranjeevi closely involved. Sushmita is currently promoting Sridevi Shoban Babu alongside the lead pair of 96 fame, Santosh Soban and Gouri Kishan.

Bhola Shankar will be released on April 14. This is the first time Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh have worked together on a film. Chiranjeevi plays the lead character in Bhola Shankar, which is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, which also had Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. Murali Sharma, Pragathi, Vennela Kishore, and Rao Ramesh played key roles in the film.

Sai Pallavi previously declined the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film due to creative differences with the makers, and Keerthy Suresh was cast in her place. Sai Pallavi later stated in an interview, “I declined to play a remake role since I generally get nervous about doing so. Otherwise, why miss the opportunity to collaborate with a star like Chiranjeevi sir? Everywhere I go, people ask if I’ve met Chiranjeevi, sir. Working with Chiranjeevi sir will be an honour for me."

