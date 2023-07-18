Chiranjeevi To Next Work With Two Young Directors; Know His Projects

South superstar Chiranjeevi has given a lot of superhits in his career. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next titled Bhola Shankar. According to reports, the superstar has signed two more films before the release of his upcoming Bholaa Shankar, with young directors scheduled for a 2024 release. Interestingly, the actor is going to work on these two projects simultaneously.

One of the two films signed by Chiranjeevi is going to be directed by Kalyan Krishna, who has given hits with Nagarjuna with the films Bangarraju and Soggade Chinninayana. The film will be produced by Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Konidela Production Company. According to more reports, the film also includes Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela as the second leads in the film. The female lead for the film is yet to be decided.

The second film that the star has signed is going to be directed by Vassishta. Vassishta is known for directing the blockbuster Bimbisara, which starred Kalyan Ram. It is going to be under UV creations productions.

Apart from these, there are reports that Chiranjeevi is also in talks with director Anil Ravipudi. Reportedly, the actor has asked him to come up with an interesting story. At the moment, the director is working on Bhagavanth Kesari with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Earlier, there were also reports of the actor being interested in a film with Venky Kudumula. The actor liked the new version of the film after the director made a few changes to it, but nobody knows when the film will go on floors.

Superstar Chiranjeevi is set to release his upcoming Bhola Shankar. He is starring alongside Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh, who is playing the role of his sister, other cast of the film includes Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma and Shawar Ali. The film is being directed by Meher Ramesh and it is produced by AK Entertainment. The film is releasing on August 11, this year.