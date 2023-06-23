Chiranjeevi To Team Up With This Malayalam Director For His Upcoming Project

Megastar Chiranjeevi, at 67 years old, is inspiring younger actors with his remarkable pace, signing back-to-back films. Presently, he is actively involved in the production of Bhola Shankar, an engaging commercial film that serves as a remake of the Tamil hit Vedalam. Directed by Meher Ramesh, Chiranjeevi’s upcoming projects, along with the names of various directors, continue to surface in the news.

Recent reports suggest that Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to collaborate with Jude Anthany Joseph, the director of the highly successful Malayalam film 2018. The official announcement of their upcoming project is expected soon. It’s worth noting that apart from being a filmmaker, Anthany Joseph is also an actor in the Malayalam film industry.

Anthany garnered immense praise for his film 2018, a gripping survival thriller centred around the 2018 Kerala floods. The movie’s performance at the box office was extraordinary, shattering records in the Malayalam film industry and becoming a new industry sensation.

The collaboration between Jude Anthany Joseph and Chiranjeevi is undoubtedly a distinctive one. Anthany’s filmmaking style is marked by realism and the absence of conventional elements, while Megastar Chiranjeevi is renowned for his commercial entertainers. According to reports, the film might take place in the Visakhapatnam backdrop just like Waltair Veerayya. It will be fascinating to see the intriguing outcome that this unique combination brings to the audience. Let’s eagerly await and witness the special cinematic experience they create.

Chiranjeevi has taken a cautious approach by focusing on remakes rather than original films since his comeback. Khaidi No. 150, Godfather, and his upcoming project Bholaa Shankar are all examples of this trend. His previous film Waltair Veerayya, was an original production that achieved great success but faced criticism from some fans due to its excessively exaggerated and cringeworthy elements.