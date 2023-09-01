Chiranjeevi To Varun Tej, 11 Telugu Superstars Who Share A Great Bond With Their Sisters

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished festival in India, emphasises the profound importance of the bond between a brother and a sister. The festival was celebrated on August 31 and everyone including celebrities in the entertainment industry enjoyed it. The actors also shared pictures from the intimate celebrations on social media. This article informs about the celebrities from the Telugu cinema and their sisters.

1. Chiranjeevi- Chiranjeevi, popular to the audience as Mega Star, celebrated the Rakhi festival with his sisters Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao. He has shared some of the pictures from the celebrations on Facebook as well. While Chiranjeevi is dressed in a cream-coloured kurta, his sisters had worn, ethnic ensembles for the occasion.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has three sisters Daggubati Purandeswari, Garapati Lokeswari, and Nara Bhuvaneshwari. His fourth sister Uma Maheshwari died by suicide on August 1, 2022, at the age of 57.

3. Venkatesh Daggubati- Venkatesh’s sister is Lakshmi Daggubati, an interior designer, and Nagarjuna Akkineni’s former wife. Lakshmi and Nagarjuna are the parents of the actor Naga Chaitanya. They separated six years after the wedding.

4. Nagarjuna Akkineni-Nagarjuna Akkineni has two sisters Naga Susheela A. and Saroja Akkineni. His sister Satyavathi Akkineni died in 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

5. Junior NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram- Junior NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram are siblings to Nandamuri Suhasini. They enjoy a cordial relationship and recently attended the wedding of Nandamuri Suhasini’s son Sri Harsha.

6. Mahesh Babu- Mahesh Babu’s sisters are actress Manjula Ghattamaneni, producer Padmavathi Ghattamaneni and actress Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni.

7. Prabhas- The name of Prabha’s elder sister is Pragathi and he enjoys a good bonding with his five cousins sisters as well.

8. Vishnu Manchu and Manoj Manchu- Vishnu Manchu and Manoj Manchu have a sister Lakshmi Manchu, an actress and producer.

9. Ram Charan- Ram Charan enjoys a good rapport with sisters Sreeja and Sushmita who hosted a grand baby shower for his wife Upasana Konidela.

10. Nithiin- Actor Nithiin has an elder sister named Nikitha Reddy, who is also a film producer.

11. Varun Tej- Varun Tej and his sister Niharika Konidela are siblings and also popular actors in Telugu cinema