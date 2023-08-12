Chiranjeevi Trolled For This Scene Despite Bhola Shankar Collecting Rs 20 Crore On Release Day

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited film Bholaa Shankar finally hit theatres on August 11, directed by Meher Ramesh. A remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, the movie was released on 1,500 screens worldwide and garnered a pre-business of Rs 79 crores. While Chiranjeevi’s fans are thrilled to see their favourite actor on the big screen again, some criticism has emerged, particularly focused on a romantic scene in the film.

One particular scene featuring Chiranjeevi and actress Srimukhi’s waist has sparked discussions and trolling on social media. The scene is being compared to a similar scene from the Pawan Kalyan-starrer movie Kushi, which was released in 2001 and was well-received by the audience. Fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi have expressed disappointment that such a scene seems to have been replicated in another film.

The film received a mixed response from the audience on its opening day. Despite this, Bholaa Shankar managed to collect a significant Rs 20 crore on its first day, building on its pre-release business of Rs 79 crore. Alongside Chiranjeevi, the movie stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Ramabraham under the banner of AK Entertainment.

The storyline of Bholaa Shankar revolves around the relationship between a brother (Chiranjeevi) and his sister (Keerthy Suresh), who relocate to Kolkata for her education. Chiranjeevi’s character, Shankar, also doubles as a gangster on a personal mission. Sushanth plays the role of a lover boy in the film. The background soundtrack and music for the film were composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar. Notably, Chiranjeevi’s dance performances in the movie have also been highlighted as a positive aspect.

Despite the mixed reactions and discussions about certain scenes, Bholaa Shankar has undeniably garnered attention and created a buzz within the cinema community. As the film continues to screen in theatres, it remains to be seen how its box office performance and audience reception evolve in the coming days.