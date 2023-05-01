Chiranjeevi Turns Taxi Driver In Bholaa Shankar New Posters; Leaves Fans Excited For Film

A new poster from Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming movie Bholaa Shankar has been released by the makers on Labour Day. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar is a Telugu film and a remake of the successful Ajith Kumar-starrer, Vedalam. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Team Bholaa Shankar honour and celebrate every worker on this May Day.”

The first picture in the poster shows Chiranjeevi leaning on a yellow Taxi and giving a candid look as holds a cup of tea in his hand. The second photo shows him sitting on the car’s bonnet and staring at a cup of tea. Finally, the third picture shows him in the driver’s seat. Chiranjeevi wears a blue uniform, black t-shirt, and black shoes in the poster. Check out the poster below:

In February this year too, the actor shared a poster picture that received a lot of appreciation from fans and online users. In the poster, Chiranjeevi was both intense and cool as he held a Damarukam (a type of drum) in his hand. He was seen wearing a denim shirt with trousers and sneakers. Check out here:

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmi Gautam, Vennela Kishore, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Das, and Tulasi, among others will also be seen in crucial roles in Bholaa Shankar. Chiranjeevi will portray the role of a protective brother to Keerthy Suresh in the movie, which is a full-fledged commercial entertainer. Tamannaah is playing the female lead in the film. Sai Pallavi was initially considered for the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister, but she couldn’t proceed with the offer.

Ramabrahmam Sunkara produces the film under AK Entertainment. Bholaa Shankar is expected to hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is also enjoying the success of his recent movie Waltair Veerayya, which was directed by KS Ravindra. The film entered the Rs 100 crore club within a week of its release last month and has become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, and others played crucial roles in the film.

