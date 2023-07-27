Chiranjeevi Underwent A Leg Surgery In USA After Bhola Shankar Shoot: Reports

South superstar Chiranjeevi is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Bhola Shankar. One recent news regarding his health has spread concern among his fans. According to reports, Chiranjeevi has undergone leg surgery in the United States. After completing the shoot for Bhola Shankar, he reportedly went to the US along with his wife Surekha. He posted some pictures on social media regarding his trip to the US, but there was no mention of any health concerns or leg surgery. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi went to the US for a minor medical procedure for his leg. It further says that he was suffering from discomfort earlier, and that’s why decided to get it treated. According to reports, he is back now and recovering at his home in Hyderabad, and avoiding appearing in public. The details of the procedure he went through and the exact nature of his health issue were not mentioned in these reports.

Chiranjeevi shared some pictures on his Instagram recently, informing about his journey to the US. The caption read, “Off to the US on a short holiday with Surekha to refresh and rejuvenate before I join the shoot of my next, a hilarious family entertainer being produced by @goldboxent.” The production house Gold Box Entertainment is owned by his daughter Sushmita Konidela.

Chiranjeevi is expected to promote Bhola Shankar in the coming days, which is scheduled to release on August 11. It is directed by Meher Ramesh. It stars Tamannaah Bhatia as Chiranjeevi’s love interest; while Keerthy Suresh is playing his sister in the film. Songs and posters from Bhola Shankar have been released, increasing anticipation among the fans of the film. Bhola Shankar is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film called Vedalam. It is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and KS Rama Rao, under the production companies AK Entertainment and Creative Commercials.