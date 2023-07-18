Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sushmita Konidela Opens Up On How Trolling Affects Her

Actor Chiranjeevi, who enjoys unparalleled stardom and fanbase in the Telugu film industry, is one of the few actors hardly subjected to trolling. However, his younger daughter Sreeja often has to face trolling due to her breakups. His older daughter, Sushmita Konidela, who works as a costume designer in the film industry, recently also bore the brunt of trolling after the release of the film Waltair Veerayya, on which she had worked.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sushmita opened up about how trolling affected her. She said that working in the film industry is not an easy task and that every day is a battle. According to her, the only people who can continue to work in the industry are those who love what they do. But if one wanted to stay here only for the glamour associated with the film industry, it would be very difficult to survive, she added.

Sushmita , who started her career with her father’s film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, faced trolling after her costumes for Waltair Veerayya did not go down well with fans. She said that all the trolling and negative comments did affect her.

Sushmita Konidela, who has only designed costumes for her father’s films till now, said that she designs the costumes, keeping in mind the role and the image of her father in the films. She added that Chiranjeevi is quite professional and blunt with her as far as her costumes go and he tells her point blank if he does not like a costume.

She also ventured into film production recently. She floated her banner Gold Box Entertainments, along with her husband, Vishnu Prasad and their debut production was the small-budget Sridevi Shoban Babu. There are talks within the industry circle that her next production venture might involve her father but nothing official has been declared yet.