Chiranjeevi's Veiled Dig At AP Govt Elicits Reaction From YSRCP Leaders

South superstar Chiranjeevi took a dig at the Andhra Pradesh Government recently, which has since been a topic of discussion in the media. He passed some indirect remarks against the YSRC (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress) government, regarding the issue of remuneration of Tollywood actors. This happened at an event for the celebration of 200 days of his film Waltair Veerayya. According to reports, his remarks were directed towards the Minister of Water Resources of Andhra Pradesh, Ambati Rambabu. The minister had earlier asked about actor Pawan Kalyan’s remuneration.

In response to this, Chiranjeevi said, “Why are you targeting small birds? Why should the ministers and the government speak on the remuneration of actors? You should concentrate on special category status, roads, projects, jobs, employment opportunities and schemes that would fill the belly of the poor.”

Now, the State’s Minister of Education and a YSRC leader, Botsa Satyanarayana retorted, “Have you admitted that the film industry is like a small bird? You should make it clear.” He added that the welfare schemes provided by the Jagan government are benefitting many poor families. Botsa further asked for an explanation from Chiranjeevi and said, “I don’t understand why Chiranjeevi was making such comments about the government. He should give an explanation.”

Another YSRC leader and former minister, Kodali Nani asked Chiranjeevi to stop giving the government advice, instead, Chiranjeevi should give advice to his fellow film industry people. Kodali Nani said, “There are many ‘pakodi gallu’ (silly fellows) in the film industry. Instead of commenting on what the government should do and how it should be, it would be better if he gives proper advice to his film industry people.” He further said, “Tell your fellow actors to do the same.” He also told Chiranjeevi to concentrate on his films, instead of talking about politics.