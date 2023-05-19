Chitrangda Singh Reveals She Was Once Rejected By A Big Brand For This Surprising Reason

Actress Chitrangda Singh recently shed light on a disheartening experience she faced in the entertainment industry. The actress, who began her journey as a model and later transitioned into acting, revealed that she was rejected by a well-known talcum powder brand due to her skin tone. Despite this setback, Chitrangda Singh has persevered and achieved significant milestones in her career.

Before making her debut in Sudhir Mishra’s film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005, Chitrangda had already made a mark with her appearances in various music videos. Reflecting on her journey, she shared the challenges she faced during the initial phase of her career.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Chitrangda Singh shared the story of how she landed her first movie role. “Here, I was doing music videos. I actually got refused for a very big brand of talcum powder because I wasn’t fair enough.” She went on to say, “And it happened just about that time when I got this audition. So I felt like ‘you are not enough’ to get something. And then suddenly you get a film offer. So I was like ‘okay, this is really nice. If they think I’m good enough, and I saw how many people they had auditioned. So to be extremely honest, at that point, I just thought I wanted to do the film.”

Chitrangda Singh’s decision to take on her first film role was not based on it being a Sudhir Mishra film or the script but was driven by a powerful mindset. She expressed her belief that if she could excel and surpass the capabilities of many others, there was no reason why she shouldn’t seize the opportunity. Her determination stemmed from a strong sense of self-worth and confidence in her abilities.

Released in 2005, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi featured a cast that included Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Chitrangda Singh, Saurabh Shukla, and Ram Kapoor. Set against the backdrop of the 1975 Emergency in India, it film delves into the lives of three young individuals entangled in a web of political and personal turmoil. With a gripping narrative, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi offers an insightful exploration of the complexities of love, ambition, and sacrifice amid a society in a state of upheaval.

During the same interview, Chitrangda Singh also discussed about her upcoming project, stating, “There is another film, I can’t really tell the name right now. They should be announcing it soon. I think in May we will start shooting. It’s set in the 1930s, and it’s got a little bit of a period thing going on. I am very excited about that one.” She will also be seen in Goutam Ghose’s directorial film next.