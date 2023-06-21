Choi Sung Bong, Controversial K-Pop Singer, Found Dead In His Home; Police Suspect Suicide

South Korean singer Choi Sung Bong died at the age of 33 in Seoul, South Korea. It is reported that the K-pop idol was found dead in his house in Yeoksam-dong district of southern Seoul. Police suspect he died of suicide. He was found dead in his house in at 9:41 a.m, on Tuesday.

Choi Sung Bong had been in the news for his controvery involving his health. He claimed that he was battling cancer but it was later revealed that he lied about being terminally ill. South Korean news agency Yonhap had reported that Choi Sung Bong posted a message on his YouTube channel before his death, leading to the belief that he died by suicide. The police is investigating his death.

Who was Choi Sung Bong?

It is reported that Choi Sung Bong came from an underpriviledged background and was forced to drop out of music school due to lack of funds to pay his fees. While he went on to become a labourer, he landed his big break in 2011 when he participated in Korea’s Got Talent. Singing Ennio Morricone’s Nella Fantasia, Choi not only impressed the judges but also several stars in the world. This includes Justin Bieber. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justin said at the time, “This is awesome. Never say never, and good luck to this kid. Great story."

Although his impressive performance landed a spot in the finals, he couldn’t win the season and had to settle in for a runner’s up spot.

What controversy was Choi Sung Bong involved in?

Choi Sung Bong had claimed that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, thyroid cancer, and prostate cancer. However, it was eventually revealed that the singer, who was fondly known as Korean Paul Potts, had lied about being terminally ill. It was revealed that he forged the medical reports and was also accused of squandering one billion won he received from crowdfunding for covering entertainment costs.

He came forward and apologised for his lie.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).