Choreographer Rakesh Master's Associate To Build Statue In His Memory In Hyderabad

Veteran Telugu film industry choreographer Rakesh Master passed away on June 18. His health deteriorated after attending an outdoor shoot in Visakhapatnam a week prior to his demise. He was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, but unfortunately, he couldn’t recover. His death has dealt a significant blow to the Tollywood industry.

According to reports, Rakesh Master’s close associate, Aleti Atam, will pay him a tribute by erecting a statue in Hyderabad. The entire cost will be borne by Atam and the unveiling ceremony will take place soon. Rakesh Master’s followers and disciples are pleased to hear about this gesture.

The much-awaited tribute will witness the presence of various artists and choreographers during the statue’s inauguration. The statue, when completed, would stand at an impressive 11 feet tall and will reflect Rakesh Master’s devotion to Vaishnavism, a faith he cherished. Born in Telangana in 1974, he suffered from multiple organ failure.

Rakesh Master gained prominence through his exceptional performances on popular reality shows like Aata and Dhee. He contributed his choreography skills to over 1,500 movies throughout his illustrious career. Beyond being a remarkable dancer and choreographer, he also left his mark on TV shows like Jabardasth and others.

The choreographer not only carved a niche for himself in the film industry but also mentored one of the most renowned choreographers Master Shekhar. Reports indicate that Master Shekhar and Master Jani were present during his burial.

Rakesh Master collaborated with some of the best actors in the industry, including Venkatesh, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna, Ram Pothineni and others. He choreographed popular songs like Chandamama Kanna Challanivade from Yuvaraju, Ecstacy Privacy from Seetharama Raju, Vendi Theraku Maa Vandanalu from the film Manasichanu and many more.

Rakesh Master’s demise left the industry devastated and grief-stricken. Prominent actors and choreographers expressed their heartfelt condolences. Although he is no longer with us, his followers and disciples will continue to carry forward his teachings and dance legacy in the years to come.