Chrisann Pereira Lands In Mumbai Months After Sharjah Drug Case, Breaks Down in Brother's Arms

Actress Chrisann Pereira returned to Mumbai months after she was granted bail and later acquitted in a drugs case in Sharjah. The actress reunited with her brother Kevin Pereira on Thursday morning. Taking to Instagram, Kevin shared a video of their emotional reunion. “Chrisann is finally back & reunited with us ❤️ I know I had announced in June that she would be back but it took slightly longer and she’s finally back,” he wrote.

Chrisann had spent close to a month in prison in the UAE after a small quantity of a narcotic drug was found in a memento allegedly given to her by Malad-based baker Anthony Paul. An Indian Express report stated that he allegedly framed her and tipped off the authorities. After her arrest, Anthony Paul and his accomplice banker Ravi Bobhate allegedly blackmailed her mother, demanding Rs 80 lakh from her. She was released after the Mumbai police sent the case-related documents to the authorities in UAE.

Have a look at the video :

While she was acquitted in June, there was a delay in her return to Mumbai. Kevin previously told ETimes, “After she was declared innocent and released by the Sharjah court, we were hoping she would return soon. However, she has now informed us that a committee that has her passport and other documents will decide on her return, which could take about a month or two.”

He added, “There is no clarity on when she will be able to come back home. This is after she has been declared innocent! She is extremely stressed and we are equally disturbed. If anything happens to her, who will take responsibility ?”

Earlier, in connection to the case, the Mumbai police arrested baker Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bhobhate, for forging a fake audition for a web series in Sharjah and in turn planted drugs on Pereira on April 1 out of some grudge.

Chrisann Pereira played a pivotal role in Mahesh Bhatt’s 2020 film Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.