Chrisann Pereira Told Herself 'I Have To Survive', Recalls 'Scary' Days After Being Framed In Drugs Case

Chrisann Pereira returned to Mumbai on Thursday (August 3) after getting cleared in United Arab Emirates in a drugs case. She was framed in fake drug case and was arrested in Sharjah, UAE. After returning home, Chrisann has now shared that she feels ‘happy and safe’.

“I am so happy to be back. I feel safe and happy to be reunited with my family. I am looking forward to whatever life has to bring to me. If we can tackle this, we can tackle anything,” she told Hindustan Times.

Chrisann opened up about ‘scary’ experience in the UAE jail and revealed how she was left shocked when she was put behind the bars. “I did not meet a lot of people like me. So many there already knew about drugs, drug lords, and had been there in the country for a long time. They knew more about the situation than I did. I went into a cloud of darkness, and had no idea what was going on. It was a culture shock. I was also shocked with the overall situation. I was mentally overthinking the entire situation, and trying to make sense ‘why would someone do this to me?’,” she said.

The actress further recalled telling herslef ‘I have to survive’ in order to keep her positive and motivated. “Every day I would just say ‘I have to survive today’… I would wake up with that intention. Once I spoke to my parents 17 days in, they gave me hope, and updates every single day on my case. I had people in the jail I used to talk to, I would workout to keep my mental health okay in jail. I danced to no music at all, just to keep it going,” she revealed.

The 27-year-old actress admitted that the fake drug case has taken a toll on her mental and physical health. She hoped to bounce back stronger and concluded by saying that the incident has taught her to enjoy the little things in life.