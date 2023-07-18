Christopher Nolan Clears The Air On Using An Actual Bomb In Oppenheimer: ‘It’s Little Bit Scary’

Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer is set to release this week. With Cillian Murphy in the lead role, the film depicts the journey of J Robert Oppenheimer, renowned as the father of the atomic bomb. Known for showing realism in his films, Christopher Nolan has once again pushed the boundaries as a filmmaker. Instead of relying on CGI, the director has used practical effects to portray the intensity of the nuclear explosion, prompting many to speculate that he may have used an actual atomic bomb for the Trinity Test sequence. Now the rumours have reached Nolan himself and in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker took the opportunity to clarify the speculations.

He said, “It’s flattering that people would think I would be capable of something as extreme as that on the one hand, but it’s also a little bit scary.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan remains tight-lipped about the specific method used to capture the nuclear explosion in Oppenheimer, in order to preserve the illusion and keep the audience guessing. However, the director assures fans that there is absolutely no CGI used in the film.

“CG inherently is quite comfortable to look at. It’s safe, anodyne. And what I said to Andrew on Oppenheimer is, ‘This can’t be safe. It can’t be comfortable to look at it. It has to have bite. It’s got to be beautiful and threatening in equal measure’,” he shared.

Since the launch of the Oppenheimer trailer, viewers noticed a countdown on Universal’s YouTube page. Many initially believed that the countdown was leading up to the film’s release date. However, it was later revealed by filmmaker Siddhant Adlakha that the countdown was actually symbolizing the exact moment of the Trinity test.

Universal's original "Oppenheimer" trailer (https://t.co/rdBLqbBZte) is still playing on loop. Thought it was counting down to film's release, but the clock hits zero at 5:29am MT on July 16th—the exact moment of the Trinity test in 1945, when "The World Forever Changes" pic.twitter.com/py4F47TNBW— Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) July 15, 2023

Christopher Nolan’s film, Oppenheimer, draws inspiration from the book American Prometheus, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The movie explores the life of J Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in the creation of the atomic bomb during World War 2. The deployment of the atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 resulted in widespread destruction.

Other than Cillian Murphy, the star-studded lineup includes Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt.