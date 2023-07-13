Christopher Nolan Is 'Not Pleased' With Barbie-Oppenheimer Box Office Clash

We are just a few days away from witnessing one of the biggest clashes at the box office, Barbenheimer, the nickname given to Barbie and Oppenheimer, as both films are scheduled to hit theatres on July 21. While fans eagerly await the opportunity to watch both films back to back, reports suggest that filmmaker Christopher Nolan may not be pleased about his historically significant film sharing the spotlight with Greta Gerwig’s production. During a recent press event, Nolan addressed the clash and when asked if he had watched Barbie, Nolan responded with “no."

Later, when the Insider reporter suggested that Barbenheimer was a result of his complex history with Warner Bros, the acclaimed filmmaker said, “Now, you must know I’m not going to answer that question, only to say those who care about the theatrical experience, we’ve been longing for a crowded marketplace with a lot of different movies. That’s what theatres have now and those of us who care about movies are thrilled about that."

Christopher Nolan has had a long-standing relationship with Warner Bros, releasing many of his highly acclaimed films through the studio. However, the dynamics changed when Warner Media, the parent company of Warner Bros, made the unexpected decision to release Nolan’s film Tenet on their streaming service, HBO Max, just a few months after its theatrical release. Nolan openly criticized this move, expressing his dissatisfaction with the decision.

An insider close to Nolan revealed that mid-July has traditionally been a significant time for Nolan’s films and he has released numerous films during this period for years. The decision by Warner Bros, the studio producing Barbie, to release Greta Gerwig’s film on the same day as Nolan’s Oppenheimer has reportedly infuriated the filmmaker.

Efforts were made by the movie-theatre community to encourage Warner Bros to change the release date of Barbie. However, sources have indicated that the studio remained firm and refused to reschedule the release date.

Setting aside any rivalry between the two films, Oppenheimer’s lead star Cillian Murphy, expressed his enthusiasm for watching Barbie during a conversation with IGN. Murphy said, “I’ll be going to see Barbie, one hundred percent. I can’t wait to see it. I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. You could spend a whole day in the cinema, what’s better than that?”

Murphy takes on the role of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s epic film, while, Margot Robbie will portray the iconic and beloved classic doll in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film.