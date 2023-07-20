Christopher Nolan Reacts To Rumours Of Using Real Atomic Bomb In Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus Oppenheimer is just a day away from its world theatrical release. The movie, which documents the life of J Robert Oppenheimer and his contribution to atomic warfare during World War 2, is based on the book American Prometheus written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy stars as Oppenheimer in the movie. Christopher Nolan, who is known for his films like Memento, Dunkirk, Inception and the Dark Knight series is also known to use less CGI and more practical effects in his movies. His movies are more grounded as far as realism is concerned, and recently it was reported that Nolan once again relied on practical effects to show the intensity of the nuclear explosion.

Even the possibility that Nolan used an actual atomic bomb for the Trinity Test sequence has been raised by some. Recently, when asked about these claims in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan seized the chance to address them and clarify the facts. Nolan said that while he was flattered to think that people believed in his aptitude for bringing realism to his movies, it was scary to think that people thought he was capable of doing something like that.

In saying so, he has certainly put to rest these rumours but he has remained tight-lipped about how he filmed the explosion shots in the movie. He has however maintained that there was no use of CGI in any of the sequences. “CG is naturally quite comfortable to look at," he said. “I also told Andrew on Oppenheimer that this couldn’t be safe. It can’t possibly be enjoyable to look at. It must possess bite. It must be both attractive and dangerous in equal measure."

The film also stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. Oppenheimer’s development of the atomic bomb during World War 2 led to the use of these bombs in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which has been the only use of nuclear weapons in warfare to date.