Christopher Nolan's Daughter Flora To Make An Explosive Cameo In Oppenheimer: 'It Was Wonderful...'

Amid the buzz of his upcoming film Oppenheimer, celebrated director Christopher Nolan recently revealed in an interview that his eldest daughter, Flora Nolan, has a cameo in the film. Flora will play the part of a girl who gets blown up in the film that releases this Friday. Flora is the eldest of four of Christopher and producer-wife Emma Thomas’s kids.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Christopher shared that his daughter was visiting the film’s set for a week during her time off from college last spring. The director then asked Flora in the spur of the moment if she wanted to play a small part that was yet to be cast.

Christopher said, “We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence…so it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it." The role is described in the interview as that of a young nameless girl who Oppenheimer sees in a “hellish, conscience-pricking" vision, where “the flesh is flayed from her face by a piercing white light."

He then addressed the similarity between him and director Michael Powell both casting their firstborn children to die in their films. “I hope you’re not going to make me sound like Michael Powell on Peeping Tom," he said. Michael had cast his nine-year-old son to play the childhood version of a serial killer and himself as the boy’s father.

“But yes, I mean, gosh, you’re not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyse my own intentions. But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms," the ace director said.

Oppenheimer stars Cillain Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt in lead roles.