Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Rakes In A Whopping Rs 150 Crores In India: Report

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) latest theatrical release, Oppenheimer, has been breaking all the records ever since its release. This masterpiece by Christopher Nolan features some of the most talented actors like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles.

After hitting the 100 crore mark, the film has now entered the 150 Crore club, successfully drawing fans back to the theatres and garnering enormous affection and appreciation from them. Oppenheimer is still running strong and has become the biggest Hollywood film this year. It has seen an immense number of houseful shows and has significantly contributed to the Indian box office. Christopher Nolan continues to create magic, standing strong against the rest of the competition.

Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.

A scene in Oppenheimer, in which the titular character appears to have sex as he reads out verses from an ancient Sanskrit scripture, had irked a section of social media users, who claimed the lines are from the Bhagavad Gita and demanded the removal of the sequence from Christopher Nolan’s latest film.

Contrary to the claims, however, the movie doesn’t mention Bhagavad Gita by name since the version released in India is different to those released abroad. The scene was reportedly already edited when it was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification.

The conversation in the contentious scene makes a reference to Sanskrit text, but the characters, who are shown discussing various books, do not mention the Bhagavad Gita.

J Robert Oppenheimer, regarded as ‘the father of the atom bomb’, had learnt Sanskrit and was said to be influenced by the Bhagavad Gita. In an interview, the physicist had recalled that the only thought which came to his mind after he witnessed the first detonation of a nuclear weapon on July 16, 1945, was a verse from the ancient Hindu text — “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of world."

In the film, Oppenheimer — played by Cillian Murphy — is shown having sex with psychologist Jean Tatler (Florence Pugh) as she asks him to read a verse from what appears to be a Sanskrit book, whose title or cover is not visible.

On Tatler’s insistence, a confused Oppenheimer reads out the verse she points at: “Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the world."

According to reports, the CBFC gave the film a U/A rating, making it suitable for viewers above 13 years, after studio Universal Pictures cut some scenes to reduce its length. The international version of the film released in US was given an ‘R’ rating for all the nudity and explicit scenes of intimacy. However, before submitting the film to CBFC the filmmaker had voluntarily removed all scenes containing infrequent nudity and explicit content.

News18 Showsha’s review of Oppenheimer reads, “With Oppenheimer, Nolan makes a statement that humanity is capable of destroying every ounce of life with its curiosity and inventions. The statement is disturbing yet so relevant and powerful in today’s context, and will keep you thinking long after the film ends."