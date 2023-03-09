Chunky Panday Recalls Meeting Pop Kaun Co-star Satish Kaushik on Sets of Mr India for the First Time | Exclusive

Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik breathed his last on March 8 after suffering a heart attack. He was 66. The post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a hospital in Delhi today. Speaking with CNN-News18, actor and close friend Anupam Kher revealed that Kaushik suffered a heart attack on his way to the hospital. Kaushik was last spotted at lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi’s Holi party in Mumbai’s Juhu, recently.

Speaking to News18 exclusively, actor Chunky Panday, who shared a personal equation with the late artist, tells us about his fond memories of him. Kaushik directed him in a horror-comedy in 2014 and the duo was awaiting the release of their web series, Pop Kaun. Excerpts:

“I met him for the first time in 1986-1987 when I was a struggling actor. We met on the sets of Mr India where I was assisting to get work. I remember meeting Satish ji very vividly because he was so encouraging towards me. Then we ended up working as actors. He also directed me, Anupam Kher and the entire gang in a film called Gang Of Ghosts. More recently, we acted in a web series called Pop Kaun, which will be releasing next week. So, I spent a lot of time with him recently. We’ve spent a lot of Holi parties together. He has been the life of every set he was on. I used to always be mesmerised by him and his stories. He had the most beautiful things to tell the world. We will really, really miss him.”

