Chunky Panday To Riteish Deshmukh, Comedy Actors Who Turned Villains

For a very long time, actors in the Indian film industry were slotted into categories like villain, vamp, comedian and lead. Actors were mostly typecast in these roles and it was only after the advent of the new millennium that things started to change. Now leading men portray villains and also do their comedy.

We have seen some iconic actors playing the baddie on screen like Amrish Puri, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Gulshan Grover. We have all been familiar with their brands of villainy but what happens when a comic actor plays a villain on the screen? There have been instances when actors known for their comedy skills have played antagonists and have amazed us with their versatility. Here, we are listing some of these actors.

Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday is famous for his role of Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull films and that of a Nepali character in Apna Sapna Money Money. The actor then turned into a ruthless villain in Begum Jaan, where he played a notorious villain. He also acted as a villain in Prabhas’ Saaho.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh is known for being one of the hilarious leads in ensemble comedy films. However, he played a mentally deranged dark character who preyed upon helpless women in Ek Villain. Fans were blown away after seeing Deshmukh’s performance in the film.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover has been very active in comedy shows for over a decade now and his characters of Dr Gulati and Gutthi have become cultural icons. The actor showed his other side in a negative role in the web series Tandav.

Vijay Raaz

Known as one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema, Vijay Raaz has numerous comedy roles to his credit. The famous Kauwya Biryani scene in the film Run is the only thing the movie is remembered for. But Vijay Raaz also played a hardened criminal in the film Delhi Belly and an antagonistic eunuch in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Govinda

In the 90s, Bollywood’s Hero No 1, Govinda ruled the roost with his rib-tickling comedy films. However, in 2000, the veteran actor surprised everyone by playing an anti-hero in Shikari who does not mind murdering innocent people in his quest for vengeance. Although the film did not do well at the box office, Govinda’s performance was highly praised.