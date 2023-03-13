CID Producer Pradeep Uppoor Passes Away, ACP Pradyuman Aka Shivaji Satam Mourns Loss

The producer of CID, Pradeep Uppoor passed away. As reported by E-Times, the producer was suffering from cancer and was in Singapore where he breathed his last. Shivaji Satam, who used to play the role of ACP Pradyuman in the popular show, confirmed the news of Pradeep’s demise on social media and mourned his loss.

Satam dropped a photo of the producer on his Instagram handle and expressed grief. “Pradeep Uppoor, (the maker, pillar of CID) ….. an ever smiling dear friend, honest & upfront, magnanimously generous to the core ..… a long long wonderful chapter of my life comes to an end with your exit Boss …love you & miss you buddy," the actor wrote. Check out his post here:

CID actor Narendra Gupta also took to the comment section and remembered the producer. “It’s such a shocking news… I too had long… Really very long relation with him. What a wonderful person he was.. REST IN PEACE PRADEEP BHAI… I HV LOST A PART OF MY LIFE TODAY," he wrote.

A number of fans also paid tribute to the late producer. “RIP Pradeep Sir you will always be missed," one of the social media users wrote. “Thank you Pradeep Uppor Sir for making our childhood memorable with CID… May your soul rest in peace," another comment read.

Besides CID, Pradeep Uppoor also produced several other shows including Aahat and Supercops vs Supervillains among others.

CID was one of the most popular shows which ran on Indian television for almost 20 years. It premiered in 1998. The last episode of the show streamed in November 2018. The show starred Dayanand Shetty as Daya, Aditya Srivastava as Abhijeet, Dinesh Phadnis as Fredricks, and Narendra Gupta as Dr Salunkhe among others.

Rest in peace, Pradeep Uppoor!

