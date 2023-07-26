CID To Kasautii Zindagii Kay, A Look At The Longest-running Indian TV Serials

Television shows and daily soaps hold huge importance in India. Even though the popularity of daily soaps has gone down in the age of OTT, many still enjoy watching them. Before web shows, these TV serials were watched in almost every household. People used to love the characters in these serials. There were discussions, debates, and opinions shared about the storylines of these daily soaps. Many actors have become huge names in the industry after starring in successful shows. Let’s look at some of the longest-running Indian TV serials.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: In 2021, Ekta Kapoor came up with one of the most popular TV serials of all time, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The first season of the show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, and Urvashi Dholakia in prominent roles. Every character in the show was loved by the whole country. Reportedly, it ran for almost seven years and completed around 1423 episodes. The makers came up with its sequel as well, but it couldn’t create the same impact that was created by the first part. The characters are still quite popular on social media.

CID: CID was the longest-running TV show in India. Its characters like ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya, and Dr Salunkhe had become famous throughout the country. The show ran for almost 20 years, with 1547 episodes. Many characters from the show were associated with it from the very start until the end.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular comedy shows in India. The show first aired in 2008 and is still running. The characters of the show like Jethalal, Dayaben, and Taarak Mehta, have all become famous in India. The show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running Indian daily sitcom by episode count, with 3,824 episodes until now.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was also a very popular daily soap. The characters of Gopi Bahu and Kokila Ben were loved by the audience. The show ran for a lot of years. The makers came with its second season as well, and it was also a hit among the audience.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The first season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was a big hit among the audience. The love story of the leads, Akshara and Naitik, was highly appreciated by people. Hina Khan, who played the role of Akshara, became a huge hit after the show. Currently, the show is still running with different characters.