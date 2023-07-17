Cillian Murphy Says He Read Bhagavad Gita To Prepare For Oppenheimer: 'Found It Beautiful'

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, has generated significant anticipation since its initial announcement. With its release approaching this week, audiences are eagerly waiting to experience the film on the biggest screen possible. The movie revolves around the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, a key figure in the development of the atomic bomb, who famously quoted a line from the Bhagavad Gita, ‘I have become death, the destroyer of worlds.’ In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Cillian was asked about the movie being influenced by the Hindu text.

In response, the actor revealed, “I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation and I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring. I think it was a consolation to him, he kind of needed it and it provided him a lot of consolation, all his life.”

When questioned about his learnings from the text, Cillian Murphy playfully responded, “Well, don’t grill me on it." However, he quickly added, “I just found it very beautiful."

J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb, played an important role in developing nuclear weapons. In the 1965 NBC news documentary titled, ‘The Decision to Drop the Bomb’, the scientist discussed his immediate emotions and thoughts following the successful nuclear test. It was during this documentary that Oppenheimer famously used the quote from the Bhagavad Gita, “I have become death, the destroyer of worlds."

While promoting Oppenheimer in different countries, the film’s team found themselves in the midst of protests regarding fair compensation for writers and actors in Hollywood. To show their support, cast members from the film decided to walk out of the London premiere.

Meanwhile, As Oppenheimer prepares to hit theatres, cinema lovers are in for an exciting weekend as it faces box-office competition from another highly anticipated release, Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, in the lead roles. The clash between the two big-budget films has produced immense excitement surrounding both films.

Apart from Cillian Murphy, the star-studded cast of the Christopher Nolan directorial includes Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh.