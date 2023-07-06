Cinematographer-director K V Anand’s Daughter Sadhana Sri Ties The Knot, See Pics

National award-winning cinematographer and one of the renowned directors of South Indian cinema, Karimanal Venkatesan Anand died on April 30, 2021. He passed away at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest. Anand’s name has again dominated the headlines as his daughter Sadhana Sri got married on July 6. As per the reports, Sadhana, an architect married Vishnu Raj who is an architect as well. According to the reports, the venue of the wedding was Raja Annamalai Mandram in Egmore, Tamil Nadu. Many renowned film personalities including the critically acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam arrived at the wedding ceremony. This wedding ceremony is to be followed by a reception as well on the evening of July 6. Prominent names from the entertainment industry are expected to mark their presence at this event as well. More details regarding the names of guests and reception venue are not available yet. A photo related to Sadhana’s marriage has surfaced on social media in which the couple has placed Anand’s picture at one of the topmost corners.

Movie lovers remember Anand for his stellar work with the camera as the cinematographer in films like Thenmavin Kombath, Kadhal Desam, and Nerukku Ner. Anand had also teamed up with director Shankar and shot some of the Tamil hits like Mudhalvan, Boys, and the Rajinikanth blockbuster Sivaji. In 1994, Anand received a National Film Award as well in the Best Cinematographer category for the film Thenmavin Kombath. He has also worked with some of the leading artists of South Indian Cinema like Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, and Suriya. Anand had directed Suriya in films like Ayan and Maattrraan. He also directed Dhanush for the film Anegan.

Anand was also the founding member of the Indian Society Of Cinematographers (ISC). His last film as a director was Kaappaan starring Suriya, Mohanlal and Sayyeshaa Saigal. This film revolved around a Special Protection Group officer who is tasked to identify the threat to the Prime Minister. Kaappaan received mixed to poor reviews from the audience. Backed by Lyca Productions, Kaappaan was released at the box office on September 20, 2019, in Tamil and Telugu.