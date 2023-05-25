Citadel 2 Confirmed! Joe Russo To Direct Sequel of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Starrer

The second season of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel has been confirmed. On Thursday, Prime Video announced that it has renewed the global hit series Citadel for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.

The announcement comes almost a month after the first reason was released. In the show, Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh, an agent who is dead as per the file. However, the agent is alive but her memory is wiped out. She is forced to remember it all for it’s the details in her memory that will help her and Richard Madden’s character save the world.

“Citadel is a truly global phenomenon,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew,” she added.

“AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon,” said executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo. “The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Indian version of Citadel is also in making. It will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan and will be helmed by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. While not much about Citadel India is known as of now, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited,” she said.