Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Aka Richard Madden Wants to Play THIS Role in Bollywood Film

Actor Richard Madden, who is all set to star as an elite spy in the upcoming action-thriller TV series ‘Citadel’, has expressed his desire to work in a Bollywood movie. Richard is best known for his role of the King Robb Stark in HBO series Game of Thrones.

Richard actor is in Mumbai for the Asia-Pacific leg of promotions of the series which also stars global star Priyanka Chopra. Speaking to the media at a press event in the city, Richard said, “India makes more movies than any other country in the world and has an incredible amount of talent. I would be honoured to work here."

He also mentioned that he would like to essay “a comic role" if he works in a Bollywood movie as it’s something that he hasn’t tried his hand at.

Talking more about his visit to India, the actor shared that although grappling with a tight timeline, he intended to pay a visit to the city’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the only national park in the city limits globally, however a possible interaction with an unwanted friend - a leopard that often lurks in the eco-sensitive zone, deterred him from doing so.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made some shocking confessions at the Citadel press conference. The actress revealed that she cannot work with people she doesn’t like. The Citadel actress made the confession while talking about things that are non-negotiable for her when it comes to signing a project. Speaking about the subject at the press conference, Priyanka Chopra said, “I think what’s non-negotiable now is actually very true, I can’t work with people who I don’t like anymore."

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News