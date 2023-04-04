Citadel Indian Version: Here’s What Priyanka Chopra’s Inputs For Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Are

Priyanka Chopra is back in India for the promotion of her upcoming American web series, Citadel. The actress has been on a spree of promoting the espionage thriller created by the Russo Brothers, in Mumbai. Interestingly, the Indian version of the series will have Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. When asked about what “advice” would Priyanka like to give to the duo, she had a fascinating response in the store!

The Barfi actress, who is here with co-star Richard Madden, called Varun and Samantha ‘accomplished’ actors who do not require her advice. During a Mumbai press conference on Monday, Priyanka was quoted saying, “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments with our installment, so we were talking about those.”

For the unversed, the Indian version will be headlined by Raj and DK. The director duo recently gave the hit series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor. Priyanka further added that the storylines are connected to each other and that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work. Priyanka appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited.”

Citadel is all set to stream on Amazon Prime from April 28, 2023. It will have different regional spin-off stories that will be connected to the original one. The viewers will get to watch the first two episodes on release followed by the rest of them in frequent intervals.

Priyanka also was recently seen serving some major sartorial goals at the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC). She was accompanied by her singer-husband, Nick Jonas. The actress also posed for the paparazzi with her daughter Malti Marie. Meanwhile, fans who wish to see her in Bollywood might have to wait a bit longer. The actress will be seen in Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

