CM Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar Express Condolences On Veteran Marathi Actor Ravindra Mahajani's Death

Tributes are pouring in after veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani died at the age of 77. The actor was found dead inside a rented apartment at the Xrbia Society in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade on Friday, according to reports. The popular actor-director was staying alone in his apartment for the last eight months.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday extended his condolences to the family of the late actor by sharing a picture of Mahajani on Twitter. CM Shinde penned an emotional note in Marathi.

“Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who ruled the hearts of the audience with his all-round beauty, has sadly passed away. May the Lord grant eternal peace to his soul and give strength to the Mahajani family to recover from this grief. A heartfelt tribute."

Nationalist Congress Party Working President Supriya Sule also expressed her heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor’s sudden demise. “The news of the death of veteran Marathi film actor Ravindra Mahajani is very sad. He was popular for a long time due to his acting. He acted in many films like Jhunj, Devta, Mumbai Cha Faujdaar, Aaram Haram Hai, Laxmi Chi Pawle and Panipat. We all share in the grief that has befallen the Mahajani family due to his demise. A heartfelt tribute," she tweeted.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also said that Ravindra Mahajani’s demise has caused a great loss to Marathi Cinema.

“The news of the death of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who dominated the hearts of his fans with his rich acting skills, is very painful. Ravindra Mahajani was popular for a time with his emotional acting. His untimely demise has caused a great loss to the Marathi film industry. We share in the grief of the Mahajani family. A heartfelt tribute to Ravindra Mahajani!" Pawar wrote.

According to reports, Ravindra Mahajani’s neighbours contacted the police on Friday at around 4:30 pm after they noticed a foul smell coming from the apartment. When the officers arrived, they found out that the apartment was locked from inside and they broke the door to enter the house. They found Ravindra Mahajani lying unconscious on the ground.

While the police are yet to make an official statement, it is being speculated that the veteran actor died about two to three days before his body was found. The mortal remains have been sent to Talegaon Dabhade and the postmortem report is now awaited.

Ravindra Mahajani was best known for his contribution to the Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati film industries. His son and actor Gashmeer Mahajani is yet to react or issue a statement on his father’s death.