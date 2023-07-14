Co-Producer Tinu Pappachan Hypes Mohanlal's Grand Entrance In Malaikottai Valiban

The upcoming Malayalam film Malaikottai Valiban has become one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. In a recent interview, the film’s chief associate director, Tinu Pappachan, teased audiences with an intriguing prediction about Mohanlal’s entrance into the movie. Pappachan expressed his curiosity to witness the audience’s response to what he described as an amazing and startling opening scene. The trailer of Malaikottai Valiban had already captured the interest of spectators, generating immense excitement, and now fans are eagerly anticipating a positive reception when the film finally hits theatres.

Set in the past, Malaikottai Valiban is an action-packed film that revolves around the life of its protagonist, played by the legendary actor Mohanlal, who is rumoured to portray a wrestler in the movie. Alongside Lijo Jose Pellissery as the co-producer and director, the film features a talented cast and crew. The script for Malaikottai Valiban has been penned by PS Rafeeque, while Shibu Baby John has directed the movie. The film is being distributed by Amen Movie Monastery, Maxlab Cinema and Entertainments, Century Films, and John and Mary Creative Production House. Adding to the film’s allure, PS Rafeeque has also contributed by writing engaging song lyrics that enhance the storyline, while Prashant Pillai has composed the music, setting the tone for the movie.

The star-studded cast of Malaikottai Valiban includes Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R. Achari, Katha Nnadi, Hariprashanth Varma, Manoj Moses, Sanjana Chandran, and Rajeev Pillai. Sanjana Chandran makes her debut in the film industry with this project, while Danish Sait and Sonalee Kulkarni mark their entry into the Malayalam film industry.

Mohanlal, the renowned lead actor, has an illustrious career spanning over 340 films. He has showcased his versatility in various industries, including Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Malaikottai Valiban, Mohanlal has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including Jailer, Onnam Sir, Barroz, and Ram. Sonalee Kulkarni, the female lead in the film, began her career as a dancer and model and now ventures into the Malayalam film industry with this remarkable opportunity. After completing the shoot, Sonalee took to Instagram to share her excitement, expressing gratitude for the incredible journey she had embarked on from January to June, and tagging the cast and crew of the film.

With all the anticipation surrounding Malaikottai Valiban, movie enthusiasts eagerly await its release, anticipating a cinematic experience that lives up to the high expectations set by its star-studded cast and talented crew.