Veteran actor Mohan Babu turned a year older on Sunday, and social media were filled with wishes from his fans and celebrities. His son and Telugu actor Manchu Manoj shared a heartfelt note on his father Mohan Babu’s birthday. The actor dropped a picture in which his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy can be seen seeking blessings from his father Mohan Babu. The photo seems to be from their wedding ceremony which has once again taken the internet by storm.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Hearty birthday wishes to my father who guided me in every step of life. Father… Love You." Several social media users have commented on the viral post. One user wrote, “Happy birthday to collection king Mohan Babu." Another user commented, “Lovely pic." A third user wrote, “Happy birthday sir, keep smiling always." One user also wrote, “Wishing you many many happy returns of the day."

Check out the post here:

Actor Manchu Manoj tied the nuptial knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy at Lakshmi Manchu’s house on March 3 this year. The wedding was an intimate affair and only close family members and friends were in attendance. Earlier, the actor was married to Pranathi Reddy. However, the duo parted ways in 2019.

Mohan Babu is best known for Postman, Thief of Yama, Soorarai Pottru and Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary. Some of his other projects include Son of India, Yamaleela 2, Rowdy, Jhummandi Naadam and Gayatri. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films including Purana Purush, Shaakuntalam and Agni Nakshatram.

Mohan Babu’s first marriage was with Vidya Devi. The couple has two sons Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna. Both of them have now become renowned names in the film industry. However, after the demise of his first wife, the actor married Vidya Devi’s young sister, Nirmala Devi. The couple has a son, Manchu Manoj.

Manchu Manoj is best known for films such as Current Theega, Basmati Blues, Attack and Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda. Some of his other notable films include Shourya, Superstar Kidnap, Vedam and Bindaas, to name a few.

Read all the Latest Movies News here