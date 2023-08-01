Colors Tamil To Air Atharvaa Murali's Movies This Week, See Full List

Colors Tamil will be airing the hit movies of Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali this week. It will comprise four of his film which will be broadcasted on July 31, August 1, 2 and 3. The channel informed its viewers about the same through its official Instagram handle. It will air the actor’s movies from Monday to Thursday at 9:30 pm.

Let us check the list of Atharvaa Murali’s movies that are going to be aired this week on Colors Tamil.

Kanithan

Colors Tamil has already started its entertainment drive for the fans of Atharvaa Murali. It aired the 2016 released movie titled Kanithan on July 31. It was directed by T Santhosh. Apart from Atharvaa Murali, Catherine Teresa and Tarun Arora played prominent roles in this movie. The film revolves around the fake educational certificate scam. The subject of the story and the performance of the Atharvaa was widely appreciated by the viewers at that time. The movie was produced by Kalaipuli S Dhanu.

100

Atharvaa starrer crime thriller movie 100 will be airing on Tuesday at 9:30 pm. This movie was written and directed by Sam Anton which also had Hansika Motwani and Radha Ravi in lead roles. The film was released in 2019 and showcased the actor in the role of a policeman. The narrative of the movie revolves around a young cop who tries to solve a mysterious case of a kidnapped girl after he receives the complaint while working in a police control room. The music of the film was given by Sam CS while it was produced by Kaviya Mahesh.

Kuruthi Aattam

Atharvaa Murali came with another action movie last year which was named Kuruthi Aattam and it will air on Colors Tamil on Wednesday at 9:30 pm. This 149-minute-long narrative is full of action and emotions. Kuruthi Aattam is a story about Shakthi, a college student who is played by actor Atharvaa and he gets involved in the happening of the big gang headed by a don who controls the city. The role of the gangster is played by Radhika Sarathkumar. The film is written and directed by Sri Ganesh.

Trigger

On August 3, Sam Anton directorial Trigger which stars Atharvaa Murali in the lead role will be aired on Colors Tamil channel. This action film explores the bond between father and son. This movie marks the collaboration between Sam Anton and Atharvaa Murali after their Tamil action movie 100. The film stars C. Arunpanadian in the role of the father.