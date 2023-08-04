Colors Tamil To Air These 2 Films To Celebrate Friendship Day On August 6

Friendship Day is a day to celebrate a lifelong bond with friends. It is a day when people across the globe honour and cherish their lifelong and beautiful bond with their closest friends. Friendship has been one of the most popular and engrossing themes in the films that are made in the Tamil film industry. These films have captured the audience’s attention through their iconic bonds and love for friendship.

Recently, two major films released in the Tamil film industry talked about friendship in its truest sense and demonstrated how true bonds can outlast anything and overcome all obstacles. So, here’s a look at two of the recently released Tamil films that talked about friendship and will be aired on Colors Tamil on Friendship Day.

Friendship (2021)

Friendship was released in 2021 and was directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The film marked the debut of former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Losliya Mariyanesan. Apart from them, the film also starred Arjun and Sathish in prominent roles. Friendship’s plotline is an emotional story where Mechanical Engineering students at a college befriend the only girl in their department.

As things go well and they form a great bond together, the girl is raped and murdered by goons. Then the friends fight for their late friend and try to make sure that she gets justice. The film will be a great watch on the occasion of Friendship Day, as it leaves the audience with the feeling that great bonds last even after death. Friendship will be airing on Colors Tamil on August 6 at 5 pm.

Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma (2019)

Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma is a Tamil comedy film that was released in 2019. It was directed by Shiva Aravind and starred Kavin, Raju Jeyamohan, Arunraja Kamaraj and Remya Nambeesan in prominent roles.

The film is about three friends who were all born on the same day and are childhood friends. They never took their studies seriously and roamed around aimlessly. After wasting many years, they decided to start their own business. Initially, they struggled a lot but gradually began to get orders. Eventually, the three friends become wedding planning consultants. While one of them is somewhat serious and gets orders, the other is always intoxicated. The third one, on the other hand, is mostly innocent. They also have a competitor who is a veteran wedding planner in the locality. Their lives change when a girl enters their lives and all three friends fall for her. From then on, their equation changes and their friendship also starts to fall apart.

The film will be airing on Colors Tamil on the occasion of Friendship Day on August 6 at 7:30 pm.