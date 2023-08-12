Colors Tamil To Premiere Action-Packed Film Thugs On Independence Day

Popular Tamil entertainment channel, Colors Tamil, is set to present the World Television Premiere of the movie Thugs, also known as Kumari Mavattathin Thugs, on Independence Day at 2 PM. The film, recognized for its action-packed content, features Hridhu Haroon in a lead role alongside Bobby Simha, RK Suresh, Munishkanth, and Anaswara Rajan. This screening is a part of the channel’s ongoing ‘Movie of the Month’ series.

Directed by Brinda Gopal, the film boasts Sam CS’s music and Priyesh Gurusamy’s cinematography. Produced by Riya Thameens under HR Pictures in association with JioCinema, Thugs unfolds a tale set in Kanyakumari, providing an apt backdrop for a gripping police-criminal narrative.

Brinda Gopal’s previous directorial venture was the Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika. Despite its star-studded cast featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal, and Dulquer Salmaan, the film did not achieve substantial box-office success. Hey Sinamika follows the story of Mouna, a meteorologist, and her romantic journey with Yaazhan.

At an event celebrating the creators of Kumari Mavattathin Thugs, actress Khushboo praised Brinda’s unique capabilities. She playfully hinted that there was an unexplored resilient aspect to the director’s personality, known only to those who have collaborated closely with her.

Khushboo expressed, “Brinda consistently delivers excellence. When a task demands 100%, Brinda gives her all, going beyond expectations. Her work will undoubtedly captivate everyone, proving that female filmmakers are more than capable of crafting dynamic, action-packed films."

Renowned director Gautam Menon also lauded Brinda’s talents at a character introduction event for the film. He said, “Brinda is a force to be reckoned with, and I proudly consider her my force. She has been a part of all my films except ‘Nadunisi Naaygal,’ and if my visuals appear impressive, it’s 99% Brinda’s contribution and 1% mine." Gautam Menon added, “I’m not surprised that she’s directing an action film; after all, I directed Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu with Kamal Haasan in the lead. I’m a dedicated fan of her work, and my journey in cinema has been shaped by watching the films of legends like Mani sir and Kamal sir. Their journey has moulded me."