Comedian Brahmanandam's Younger Son Siddharth Ties the Knot in Star-Studded Affair

Brahmanandam, a legendary figure in the Telugu entertainment industry for his comic brilliance, has become the center of attention once again as his younger son, Siddharth, recently married Aishwarya. The wedding ceremony, held on August 17, has captured headlines and hearts alike, while the reception on August 18 in Hyderabad was a star-studded affair. The reception, a glamorous affair, played host to a slew of celebrities and prominent politicians. Among the notable attendees were the beloved celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela. The event marked their first public appearance since the birth of their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela.

Celebrities like director Trivikram, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan attended the event. In a series of captivating photographs, Pawan Kalyan is seen posing with the newlyweds and their family members on stage. Nandamuri Balakrishna also shared his blessings with the couple, reflecting the joyous atmosphere of the celebration.

Prominent figures including Manchu Mohan Babu, Murali Mohan, Rajendra Prasad, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha, along with directors Kodandarami Reddy and SV Krishna Reddy, also attended the event to shower their blessings upon the newlyweds.

Siddharth and Aishwarya, the stars of the day, looked resplendent in their chosen attires. Siddharth donned a suave dark-hued bandhgala, complemented by black trousers. Aishwarya, radiant in a pink and cream-hued saree, adorned herself with exquisite jewelry, a matha patti, a necklace, and tasteful makeup.

The marriage of Siddharth and Aishwarya is reported to be an arranged union. Siddharth, who has completed his higher education abroad, found his life partner in Aishwarya, a medical professional.

Earlier this year, the couple exchanged rings in a private engagement ceremony, attended by their immediate family and close friends. Brahmanandam’s elder son Raja Gautam is married to Jyothsna Reddy, the daughter of cinematographer Srinivasa Reddy.