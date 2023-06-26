Complaint Against Thalapathy Vijay For 'Glorifying' Drugs In Leo Song.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming directorial Leo featuring Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On Vijay’s birthday, the team released the first single, Naa Ready, from the film as a treat for the fans. The song instantly became a chartbuster as it was loved by the audience but now, it has landed in a legal battle. An activist named RTI Selvam has filed a complaint against the team for promoting the usage and glorifying drugs in the song.

The case has been filed in Chennai’s Korukkuppettai police station on Sunday and has also submitted a petition for the same was on Monday. The petitioner has reportedly asked the court and the Commissioner of Police to take stringent action against the team under the Narcotic Control Act. He also took a dig at Vijay for smoking and consuming alcohol in the song. The petitioner also mentioned the act done by the actor in the song will influence youth to use drugs and booze.

Naa Ready sung by Vijay himself and composed by Anirudh Ravichander has also received a backlash from social media users for promoting the consumption of alcohol and tobacco. A few days back, Vijay, while interacting with school students, emphasised the importance of maintaining a good character. The internet was quick to react and point out the hypocrisy of the actor. While some of his fans took a stand for the actor and claimed that Vijay’s character in the film is rowdy and it is part of it.

On the other, Leo is in the final stages of the shooting schedule. After completing the shoot in Chennai, the team has now moved to Talakona district in Andhra Pradesh for a short shooting schedule of the film.

According to the report by the Times of India, Leo is heading on track as per the team’s plan and is expected to be wrapped up by next week. The gangster drama also has Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. It also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand and Mansoor Ali Khan in prominent roles. The film is produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy and is slated to hit the cinemas on October 19.