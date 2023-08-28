'Composed A Song With Titles Of All Mani Ratnam Films As Lyrics': Kushi Music Director

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is all set to release on September 1. In a conversation with a portal, Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab talked about his experience of working in the film.

Hesham Abdul Wahab is gaining a lot of attention for composing music for Kushi. He revealed that after the release of his hit film Hridayam, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the film, approached him through a call. He was asked to work on the film Kushi.

He said, “After hearing the story told by Shiva Garu, I understood that I am going to work for a beautiful movie. I immediately accepted this project. Working for the film Kushi was a thrilling experience." He added that the whole experience has been exciting, from start to finish. According to him, they have used instruments like veena and sitar for the songs in the film. The director of the film wanted music that would resonate with all the sections of the audience, that is what they have tried to achieve with the film’s music, the music composer added.

He added that the character of Vijay is a fan of Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman in the film. A song that has all the titles of Mani Ratnam’s films as lyrics has also been composed, which is called Na Roja Nuvve. The lyrics of the song are written by the director of the film, Shiva Nirvana.

Wahab also talked about Shiva Nirvana, the director and said, “Shiva is a passionate director about music. A director who knows what he wants. We did music sittings for a month in a hotel." About Vijay Deverakonda he said that he is aware of the taste of the audience, so he also gave suggestions on the music, which helped him a lot.

Speaking about his wishes, the music composer expressed, “As a music director there is no limit to making such movies. I want to do music for all genres of movies." Keeravani, Mickey Jay Meyer and Bheems Ceciroleo are the musicians he likes the most, Hesham Abdul Wahab added.