Composer Shekar Chandra Thanks Fans For Loving His Latest Song, See More

Tollywood music director Shekar Chandra is rapidly making a name for himself in South Cinema with his latest song Nijame Ne Chebutunna, which is creating a buzz on charts and social media. The song has gone viral on Instagram reels and has gained immense popularity. It is featured in the film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, directed by Vi Anand, and has garnered an impressive 30 million views on YouTube since its release. Sung by the talented Sid Sriram and penned by Srimani, this romantic melody showcases the on-screen chemistry between Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma.

Shekar Chandra, known for his back-to-back hits since his debut, expressed his gratitude to the fans for their love and support of the song through Instagram reels. He also extended his thanks to director Vi Anand, saying, “Special thanks to director Vi Anand on this occasion. This is my second film with him, and we will create many more good songs together in the future. I also want to thank hero Sundeep Kishan and the film’s producers. Sid Sriram’s singing is awe-inspiring, and we look forward to bringing out many more such songs together." The composer also acknowledged the lyricist Srimani and expressed hope that the song reaches a wider audience with the release of the film.

“Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," directed by Vi Anand and starring Sundeep Kishan, marks their second collaboration. The film features an ensemble cast including Varsha Bollamma and Kavya Thapar. It is an adventure fantasy film produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner, presented by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner, and co-produced by Balaji Gutta. The cinematography is handled by Raj Thota. The film has been generating significant buzz, largely due to the popularity of the song.

Shekar Chandra’s rising prominence in the industry and his successful collaboration with Sid Sriram have garnered praise from the audience. Their previous hits like Ninnu Ninnu Navathe, Priyathama Priyathama, and Manasu Dhari Thappene have further cemented their status as a winning duo. With the release of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and the enchanting music created by Shekar Chandra, audiences eagerly anticipate experiencing the film’s adventure-filled fantasy world.