Concrete Utopia First Look: Park Seo-Joon Is The Protector Of His Family

All Park Seo-Joon fans are in for a huge treat. The South Korean actor’s upcoming movie Concrete Utopia has been highly anticipated. There is an update for moviegoers that have been looking forward to its release. The first stills featuring the Itaewon Class star are out now. Making rounds on social media platforms, it is giving a fresh glimpse into the world of the new disaster thriller. In the images, Park Seo-Joon is seen in his new fit as the salaryman Min Sung. His haggard appearance looks like he is now treading through the aftermath of the earthquake surrounding which the movie is based.

Lotte Entertainment has shared the snaps of these stills. Along with the pics, the tweet also read, “Min Sung’s character stills revealed!” Check out the snaps right here:

The plot revolves around the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that has devastated Seoul. Hwanggoong Apartment is the only place still standing. The movie will follow the journey of the residents of the Hwanggoong Apartment. They are up against the rest of the survivors. Park Seo-Joon’s character is picked by Lee Byung-Hun’s character Young-Tak to assist him in protecting the residents.

Park Seo-Joon will also be seen opposite Park Bo-Young. The Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actress will play the role of Myeong-Hwa. She is the wife of Min Sung and is tasked with taking care of the injured after the devastating earthquake.

Joining the list of the star-studded cast are actors Kim Sun Young, Park Ji-Hu, and Kim Do-Yoon. In the teaser that has been previously released, the character’s complex choices are captured perfectly. It focuses on the residents realising their apartment is the last one standing in Seoul. This realisation leads them to step forward to protect the structure as well as themselves. Check it out right here:

The disaster thriller is based on the webcomic Yukwaehan Yiwoot by Kim Soong-Nyoong. It is the second part II of the webcomic Yukwaehan Wangdda. The webcomic was published from January 21, 2015, to February 10, 2016

Concrete Utopia is set to hit theatres this August. Fans cannot be more excited to witness Park Seo-Joon’s acting prowess coming to life on the silver screens. His chemistry with Park Bo-Young is sure to be another selling point for the movie.