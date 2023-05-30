'Condolences With Pain': Mohanlal Mourns Death Of Liaison Officer Karthik Chennai

Malayalam filmmaker Karthik Chennai, better known as Liaison Officer, who handled Malayalam films in Chennai, died on Monday. The filmmaker was working in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s directorial Malaikottai Valiban featuring Mohanlal in the lead. The cause of death of Karthik Chennai is not yet known. According to the reports, Karthik Chennai was present on the film’s set on Sunday as well. Producer CV Sarathi shared a picture on Karthik Chennai and broke the news to his fans on Facebook.

The producer wrote the caption in Malayalam, which loosely translated to, “The name that has been watched the most in Malayalam cinema for more than 20 years… A person who used to do everything related to Chennai in 85 percent of the released films… A familiar name to everyone who watches movies… Liaison Officer Karthik Chennai is no more!”

Mohanlal paid tribute to Karthik and penned the caption in Malayalam, “As an able liaison officer, the beloved Karthik Chennai, who became part of Malayalam cinema with gentle behaviour and hard work, has bid adieu to this world. Condolences with pain.”

National award-winning producer Shibu G Suseelan also penned a heartfelt note for Karthik Chennai. “It is with great sadness that this news of death is informed by FEFKA Production Executive Member Shri Karthik Chennai passed away. Went home last night also after working at ‘Mallaikode Valiban’, the shooting of the film is currently going on in Chennai. Always been a very helpful co-worker… Friendship of 30 years since the beginning of my film career… Tributes are offered,” he wrote in Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Malaikottai Vaaliban’s star cast also includes Manikandan R Achari, Sonalee Kulkarni and Hareesh Peradi in prominent roles. The film has been written by P S Rafeeq and the music is being scored by Prashant Pillai.