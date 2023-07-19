‘Condolences With Pain’: Mohanlal Posts Special Message Remembering Late Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who passed away recently, had a very close bond with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. In many interviews, Mohanlal mentioned that the bond dates back to the days when his father was alive. Mohanlal expressed grief over the demise of the senior Congress leader. He said that Oommen Chandy was a philanthropist, who solved the problems of common people.

In a Facebook post shared by Mohanlal, he said that Oommen left this world having brought many achievements and progress to the country. Mohanlal wrote, “Dear Oommen Chandy Sir, a beloved leader who always gave priority to the people, and a humanitarian who went out to listen and solve the problems of common people. I have always been very close to him. Kerala has always held him close to its heart, he has a long-sighted and strong will. He left this world after gifting the land with many achievements and progress. Condolences with pain.”

Earlier, Mohanlal’s video call with Oommen Chandy, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was also in the news. During the time that Oommen Chandy was undergoing treatment at HCG Hospital in Bengaluru, Mohanlal had called him back in April to enquire about his health. He had initially made a voice call and it soon turned into a video chat. The friendly conversation lasted for 10 minutes, during which the topics of conversation ranged from Oommen Chandy’s health to Mohanlal’s upcoming film projects. The actor had also made a call to the late politician during the pandemic, which had gone viral as well.

On July 18, Oommen Chandy, 79, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru from complications related to throat cancer. Kerala declared two days of state mourning following his demise.