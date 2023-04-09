Conman Sukesh Sends Jacqueline Fernandez Special Letter, Says 'Next Easter Will Be the Best Ever'

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a letter addressing Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Easter. The conman, currently jailed, reached out to the actress via the note, calling her his ‘baby’, his ‘bunny rabbit.’ He wished her on the occasion and promised to make the Easter holiday celebrations special next year. For the unversed, Sukesh claimed he dated Jacqueline but the actress denied it.

“Baby I wish you a very Happy Easter! It’s one of your favourite festivals in the year and your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that a pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them. Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you on this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever. Baby this phase is gonna be over for good and all are gonna see, but baby I promise the world to you, come what may," he wrote in his letter.

“I also was thinking a lot about you when I was hearing the new version of Tu Mile, Aur Dil Kile, Aur Jeene Ko Kya Chahiye. Baby there is not a moment I don’t think about you and I know it’s the same with you too, as I know what is in the most beautiful heart of yours, my honey bee. Next Easter will be the best ever one you have ever celebrated in your life. I will make sure of that with the best of best, my bomma," he added.

Sukesh concluded the letter by saying, “Happy Easter again my Baby, to Mom and Dad and Family. May God Bless! Love you my baby not just love, but, Veri Thanam love, my Jacky Bomma." The letter was made public by his lawyer Anant Malik.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the primary accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case and is currently jailed in Tihar Jail currently. Jacqueline’s name was associated with Sukesh’s extortion case after the ED called her and Nora Fatehi for questioning. During the investigation, it was revealed that he had gifted her several gifts, including luxury cars and jewellery.

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the ED earlier this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over an alleged extortion racket being run from jail. In the FIR, Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh had alleged that Chandrasekhar conned her of Rs 200 crore pretending to be a government official.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News