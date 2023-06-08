Cooku With Comali's Jude Venkatesh Bhat Reacts To Shivaangi’s Entry Into Finals

Season 4 of Cooku With Comali has been making headlines since it premiered on Vijay TV. The show is famous for its unique blend of cooking and humour. But the show is now making a buzz all over social media as season 4 is full of surprises and shocks for spectators, because of Manimegalai’s unexpected exit and the absence of participant KBY Bala. Shivangi’s recent advancement to the finals has caused intense debate on social media, with some criticising the judgment. Venkatesh Bhatt has chimed in, emphasising the necessity of assessing based on cooking abilities rather than personal relationships.

However, viewers’ anticipation for the season finale grew as the season progressed. With every episode, fans enthusiastically anticipated seeing who might come to the finale round of the competition. Amid the growing excitement, Shivangi has recently emerged as the first contestant to secure her position in the highly anticipated finale round.

Meanwhile, Shivangi’s entry into the finale has created a lot of controversies. Many viewers have expressed their dissatisfaction with Shivangi reaching the final round. This led to a heated debate among fans, with differing opinions on whether the selection was fair and based on merit.

According to recent reports, Chef Venkatesh Bhatt broke his silence on this criticism and said, “Although we share a great bond, in Cooku With Comali, the main thing is to make a judgment on the contestants’ cooking skills, while personal relationships play a secondary role. Judgment is only given based on their cooking skill."

Now, Bhatt’s comment has given a reminder to viewers that the core aspect of Cooku With Comali is based on the talents of the contestants. The judges only evaluate based on the participants’ cooking prowess, irrespective of their connections or interactions during the show. The primary objective of the competition is to showcase the cooking abilities of the contestants and determine the most skilled cook among them.

Cooku With Comali is a comedy-based cooking show that is broadcast on Vijay TV. The last 3 seasons of this series have been mega-hits, and the fourth season is also receiving a good response from the viewers. Season 4 premiered on January 28. The show will be judged by Chef Damu and Chef Venkatesh Bhat. While it is hosted by Rakshan Manimegalai.