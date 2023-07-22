Cooku With Komali Star Pugazh Wins Hearts With His New Hosting Gig On Vijay TV

Vijay TV’s hit reality show Cooku with Komali has become a favourite among viewers, thanks to its innovative concept that seamlessly blends cooking and comedy. Throughout its run, the show has introduced audiences to various talented participants, but one contestant, Pugazh, has managed to steal the limelight and win the adoration of millions.

Pugazh, famously known as the affable clown, has proven to be a true all-rounder on the show. With his endearing humour and on-the-spot comedic timing, he keeps the cooks on their toes and has the audience in splits. Even the usually stern judges can’t help but burst into laughter at his antics. Pugazh’s charm doesn’t end there; he also shows a caring and supportive side by going the extra mile to buy immunity for contestants.

The talented Pugazh has made significant strides in the Tamil Cinema industry, and now, he is set to elevate his already-established fame even further. Vijay TV has tapped him as the temporary host of their new show Ready Steady Po Season 2. This exciting news has taken the internet by storm, with netizens eagerly sharing their excitement about seeing Pugazh in this new role.

Cooku with Komali has consistently delivered unique and fresh reality television content, setting itself apart from other shows. Vijay TV, with its lineup of exceptional reality programs like Shalakpoutham Yaaru, Thata This, Ready Steady Po, and Super Singer, has become a dominant force in the realm of television entertainment. Amidst all this, Cooku with Komali stands out for its seamless fusion of cooking and laughter, and Pugazh has played a crucial role in its success.

The show’s clowns are undoubtedly one of the biggest factors behind its popularity. These talented individuals possess the rare gift of spreading joy and laughter effortlessly, making them favourites among fans. Among the cherished clowns, Pugazh, affectionately known as the All-Time Favorite in Cooku With Komali, has won the hearts of viewers with his exceptional talent and quick wit.