Corona Dhavan’s Director Has A Question For Shah Rukh Khan And Atlee's Jawan

Director C.C. Nithin’s Corona Dhavan, starring Sreenath Bhasi and Lukman Avaran, will hit the theatres on August 4. The makers have shared a poster of the film to announce the happy news on Instagram. As per the official synopsis, the plot “revolves around the lives of a group of alcoholics who face hardships during the COVID-19 lockdown.” Now, C.C. Nithin has written a humour letter to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee who are gearing up for the release of Jawan. C.C. Nithin wanted to know the reason behind naming the film Jawan. For context, the director was asked to change the name of the film from Corona Javan to Corona Dhavan by the Censor Board.

The letter, which has gone viral on social media, playfully brings attention to the censorship process in the film industry. C.C Nithin shared a video of the letter on his social media, captioned “Where will I see Shah Rukh Khan’s next?" This has further ignited curiosity and engagement among the audience. FYI: Shah Rukh Khan Jawan will hit the theatres on September 7. The film also stars South superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Corona Dhavan is set in the village of Aanathadam, where the lives of a group of alcoholics take a humorous turn amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak. C.C Nithin has skillfully woven comedy into the film’s narrative, making it a family-friendly watch. The film’s quirky trailer showcases the challenges faced by these characters during the lockdown, adding to its unique and entertaining appeal.

The positive feedback and excitement around the trailer have been remarkable, with over 230,000 views and 400 comments on YouTube. Audiences have praised the fun and engaging aspect of the trailer, expressing their anticipation for the movie’s release. One viewer described it as “C.C’s dream" and expects the film to be thoroughly enjoyable.

The film features a talented cast, including notable actors like Johny Antony, Sarath Sabha, Irshad Ali, Bitto, Sruthy Jayan, Seema G Nair, Unni Nair, Sinoj Angamaly, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijilesh, Anish Gopal, Sunil Sukhada, and Sivaji Guruvayoor, promising an intriguing and diverse portrayal of characters.

Corona Dhavan boasts an accomplished team. Janeesh Jayanandan is the cinematographer, capturing captivating visuals, while Ajeesh Anand handles the film’s editing. The music is composed by Rijo Joseph with the background score being crafted by Bibin Ashok to enhance the film’s impact.