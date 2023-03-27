Raj Babbar has been one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Having worked both in Hindi and Punjabi films, Raj Babbar gradually reduced his screen presence in the last couple of years and is hardly seen in movies nowadays. However, he has made a comeback with the web series Happy Family-Conditions Apply, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. Raj Babbar was also recently seen in the Kapil Sharma Show where he is accompanied by his children Arya Babbar, Prateik Babbar and Juhi Babbar. A promo of Raj Babbar reacting hilariously to a question by Kapil Sharma has left fans in splits.

In the aforementioned promo, Raj Babbar shares a snippet of how his joining politics resulted in a change in his life. Kapil Sharma is seen asking Raj Babbar if any producers who had previously failed to pay him for his work have come to him with the outstanding sum since he entered politics. Raj, however, asserted that he had experienced the reverse.

Raj revealed that even those who owed him money did not pay him back because they thought that he would not need money anymore now that he is a politician. “There is a very wrong impression about politicians that if you enter politics, you will be worth 100-500 crores," he said.

He then made everyone laugh by saying that he could not benefit from being a politician since neither did people pay him nor could he earn anything from politics.

There were also other fun moments in the show where Juhi Babbar talked about how his brothers Arya and Prateik convinced their dad Raj Babbar to let her marry Anup Soni. Raj recounts how his inability to dance made it the hardest part of his career. He stated that he previously performed with Mithun Chakraborty, but that he struggled with his dancing and ultimately left the stage. Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, stood by him and assisted him in everything. Raj Babbar is a member of the Congress party.

